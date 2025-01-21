Pic story of rural postman in Altay, China's Xinjiang

January 21, 2025

A herder signs upon reception of her package delivered by Mukhametbek Mukhamethali in Burqin County, Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Aman)

Mukhametbek Mukhamethali is a postal worker in Burqin County of Altay Region, mainly charged with mail delivery in Hemu and Kanas areas. This postal route is notorious for its long distance, lousy road conditions, let alone frequent occurrences of ice and snow blockages during winters.

Having served as a postman for 16 years, Mukhamethali has covered about 870,000 kilometers on his postal routes.

With the rapid development of tourism and e-commerce, Mukhamethali is now also helping other courier companies with their mails to Hemu, which has resulted in a rapid increase in his workload.

While delivering mails, Mukhamethali is also more than happy to help herders on the way. Braving harsh circumstances, he believes in the value of his job. "For the herder folks, I am a bridge and hope," Mukhamethali said, "I cannot let them down."

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 6, 2025 shows Mukhametbek Mukhamethali arriving at Hemu Village in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Jalhen/Xinhua)

A herder serves Mukhametbek Mukhamethali milk tea in Burqin County, Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Aman)

Mukhametbek Mukhamethali unloads packages at Hemu Village, Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Aman)

An aerial drone photo taken on Jan. 6, 2025 shows the truck Mukhametbek Mukhamethali drives on the way to Hemu Village in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Photo by Jalhen/Xinhua)

Mukhametbek Mukhamethali (1st L) helps remove snow from the road on his way back in Burqin County in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaolong)

Mukhametbek Mukhamethali leaves for Hemu Village from Burqin County in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Aman)

The truck Mukhametbek Mukhamethali drives is pictured on the way to Hemu Village, in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Aman)

Mukhametbek Mukhamethali attaches snow chains to the truck's tires before he enters Kanas scenic area of Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 6, 2025. (Xinhua/Zhang Xiaolong)

The truck Mukhametbek Mukhamethali drives is pictured on the way to Hemu Village in Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 2, 2025. (Xinhua/Yin Xingyu)

