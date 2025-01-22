A life-saving 4,000 km journey! 7 yr-old girl returns to Xinjiang after record-breaking heart transplant in Hangzhou

People's Daily Online) 14:52, January 22, 2025

A 7-year-old Uygur girl who suffered from dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) got a new heart and three "new moms" during her 137 days of treatment at a children's hospital in east China's Zhejiang Province.

Mayire Ailiximu (Yiyi), the lucky little girl from Baicheng county, Aksu prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, has recovered well from a successful heart transplant operation performed on Dec. 2, 2024.

She was discharged from the Children's Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, on Jan. 15, 2025.

During her hospitalization over the past months, Yiyi overcame numerous medical challenges. She became the first patient ever to receive a Jarvik 2015 pediatric ventricular assist device (VAD) implantation in China, setting new records for the youngest and lightest patient to receive the device.

The treatment journey, though difficult and arduous, was filled with love and heartwarming moments, thanks to strong financial and humanitarian support from the hospital and the Zhejiang Women and Children's Foundation.

In particular, three medical workers at the hospital, Doctor Zhao Wenting, Doctor Yang Lijun, and Head Nurse Shan Jiani, are affectionately called "moms" by Yiyi due to their immense care and compassion for the patient.

Yiyi's connection with the Children's Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine began with an exchange event involving Yang.

In May 2024, Yang, as the assistant director of the heart failure and mechanical circulatory support department of the hospital, visited Xinjiang for an exchange event. The event featured free medical consultations and promotional activities for the hospital's heart failure treatment program for children.

This exchange event helped local hospitals and families learn about the hospital's heart failure treatment program for children, ultimately providing Yiyi, who had been diagnosed with DCM at a local hospital in June 2024, with a vital lifeline.

"Doctors from the Children's Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine were here not long ago. The hospital was the first children's hospital in China to perform artificial heart implantations. You should try taking her to the hospital," local doctors advised Yiyi's parents, encouraging them to take her to Hangzhou for a heart transplant.

On Aug. 27, 2024, Yiyi, accompanied by her parents, embarked on a nearly 4,000-kilometer journey to Hangzhou as their "last hope."

When the family arrived at the hospital on Sept. 1, 2024, Yiyi was already in the late stages of heart failure, and her situation was critical.

The hospital opened a green channel for her and immediately gathered all the experts in relevant fields for consultation, in an effort to begin her treatment as soon as possible.

Yiyi's treatment began with intensive efforts to stabilize her condition, including the use of ECMO (extracorporeal membrane oxygenation) for heart-lung support.

"Her condition was unstable, and every emergency felt like our hearts were in our throats," Yang recalled.

On Sept. 13, a team led by Shu Qiang, a professor with the hospital, performed a groundbreaking surgery, implanting the Jarvik 2015 pediatric VAD.

"The VAD was used to temporarily replace ECMO, buying precious time for a heart transplant," said Yang, who participated in the entire surgery.

However, Yiyi's condition soon deteriorated due to severe pulmonary hypertension, and ECMO was reinserted.

Yang and the rest of the medical team worked around the clock, closely monitoring Yiyi's vital signs.

Three days after the surgery, they successfully removed the ECMO. On the tenth day after the surgery, Yiyi was able to breathe on her own and moved to a general ward.

The recovery process was arduous but rewarding. A nursing team led by Shan, head nurse of the heart failure and mechanical circulatory support department, helped her regain the ability to eat independently, a critical part of her rehabilitation.

The girl was so weak that she could hardly swallow, Shan recalled, "We fed her milk with a spoon. We had to be very patient, feeding her spoonful by spoonful, making sure she didn't choke."

As Yiyi's condition improved, Shan continued to help her build physical strength, teaching her to walk again. Zhao, a key member of Yiyi's postoperative rehabilitation team, guided her through physical rehabilitation, encouraging her to take small steps each day.

About 20 days after her surgery to implant the VAD, Yiyi tried to get out of bed and walk on her own. After succeeding, she excitedly asked her father to go to the duty room and inform Zhao of the good news.

"Zhao Mama, look, I'm not holding onto anything," Yiyi said proudly.

"Great job!" Zhao replied, offering her praise with surprise.

While helping her build physical capabilities, Zhao also paid close attention to Yiyi's emotional well-being. When Yiyi felt down about being unable to play outside, Zhao would take her in a wheelchair to the corridor to see the sky, and talked with her to offer emotional comfort during difficult times.

"My daughter is usually shy, but she would talk to her three 'new moms' openly, sharing her thoughts and feelings freely," said Yiyi's mother, Zaitu'niguli Yibulayin.

On Dec. 2, 2024, Yiyi finally received her heart transplant, which was very successful. During the days following the surgery, Yang visited her daily to check on her recovery.

"Sometimes, I would approach the door of her room and find her peeking out, eagerly waiting for me," Yang recalled, with a happy smile on her face.

As the days passed, Yiyi regained her strength and began exploring the hospital independently, looking for her "moms" at places like the duty room and nurses' station.

"Sometimes, when we were busy, she would stay beside us, curious and full of questions," Zhao said.

"The child has been doing so well; she's gained several kilograms during this time," Shan said, feeling a great sense of accomplishment as she saw the little girl's complexion brighten and her weight steadily increase.

On Jan. 15, 2025, as Yiyi was discharged from the hospital, many doctors and nurses came to see her off.

Her three "new moms" repeated instructions and handed over medicines to Yiyi's parents, reassuring them not to worry when they got home, as the hospital had arranged everything for them.

"Xinjiang is our hometown, but Hangzhou is our second home," said Yiyi's father, Ailiximu Wusiman. "The government, the hospital, and everyone here have made everything so much easier for us. We are so grateful!"

The family's return to their hometown was met with joy, as relatives and well-wishers gathered to visit Yiyi.

"The people's hospital of Baicheng county has sent several doctors to conduct check-ups for my daughter, and they said she's doing great. Now we just need to make sure she takes her medicines on time and bring her to follow-up visits," Yiyi's mother said happily.

During Yiyi's treatment journey, staff members of the hospital voluntarily donated money to her, and the hospital applied a special fund of 150,000 yuan ($20,507.77) for her.

The Zhejiang Women and Children's Foundation established a special account for Yiyi, raising over 820,000 yuan in social donations.

Moreover, the hospital provided free temporary accommodation and arranged for a Uygur-speaking volunteer to assist with communication for the family.

Mayire Ailiximu, a 7-year-old girl from Baicheng county, Aksu prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, gently holds the face of her beloved Doctor Zhao Wenting in her hands as they are about to part. Yiyi, who used to suffer from dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), received a heart transplant and developed a deep affection for medical workers who took good care of her during her 137 days of treatment at the Children's Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Chen Luxun)

Photo shows Mayire Ailiximu, a 7-year-old girl from Baicheng county, Aksu prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, shortly after she was hospitalized for dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) at the Children's Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo courtesy of the Children's Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine)

Mayire Ailiximu, a 7-year-old girl from Baicheng county, Aksu prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, her mother (middle), and Shan Jiani, head nurse of the heart failure and mechanical circulatory support department of the Children's Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, interact in a ward. (Photo courtesy of the Children's Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine)

Mayire Ailiximu (middle), a 7-year-old girl from Baicheng county, Aksu prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, enjoys her birthday cake in a ward at the Children's Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Photo courtesy of the Children's Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine)

Thanks to meticulous care of a medical team at the Children's Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, the condition of Mayire Ailiximu, a 7-year-old girl from Baicheng county, Aksu prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, continues to improve. The girl, who used to suffer from dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM), received a heart transplant at the hospital and developed a deep affection for medical workers who took good care of her during her treatment at the hospital. (Photo courtesy of the Children's Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Du Mingming)