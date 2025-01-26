We Are China

Ice-and-snow industry boosts winter tourism in Altay, China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 08:27, January 26, 2025

A tourist skis at Jiangjunshan Ski Resort in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

As the Spring Festival approaches, Altay in Xinjiang has ushered in peak tourist season.

Situated at 45 to 47 degrees north latitude, Altay enjoys 170 to 180 days of snowfall annually, with snow depths reaching 1 meter on average and 2 meters in mountainous areas. The terrain is ideal for skiing due to vertical drops of over 1,000 meters.

Built in 2009, the Jiangjunshan ski resort are becoming more favored by ski enthusiasts from all over the world, which has boosted the development of winter tourism in Altay.

The booming ice-and-snow industry has also increased jobs for locals and driven the development of the service sector including accommodation, catering, transportation, etc.

According to statistics released by Altay's cultural and tourism department, the ski resort has received more than 510,000 tourist visits as of Jan. 24, 2025 in the 2024-2025 snow season.

Tourists wait to pick up luggages at an airport in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

A staff member arranges ski boards at Jiangjunshan Ski Resort in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Jiangjunshan Ski Resort at dusk in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Tourists experience paragliding at Jiangjunshan Ski Resort in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Jiangjunshan Ski Resort and the city in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Tourists take a hot air balloon at Jiangjunshan Ski Resort in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Tourists take a magic carpet lift at Jiangjunshan Ski Resort in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Jiangjunshan Ski Resort in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Jiangjunshan Ski Resort at dusk in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2025. The resort opens several pistes at night to meet the diverse needs of tourists. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Tourists visit a ski-themed museum in Jiangjunshan Ski Resort in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Tourists take a selfie at Jiangjunshan Ski Resort in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 21, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo shows a view near Jiangjunshan Ski Resort in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

A tourist skis at Jiangjunshan Ski Resort in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 25, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Tourists select ski equipment at a shop at Jiangjunshan Ski Resort in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

This photo shows a view of the top area of Jiangjunshan Ski Resort in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo shows a view of Jiangjunshan Ski Resort in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

