Enjoy snow fun at "Sunset Party" on top of mountain in NW China's Xinjiang

Xinhua) 09:32, February 01, 2025

This photo shows a scene during the "Sunset Party" in Jiangjunshan International Ski Resort in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 24, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

ALTAY, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- The Jiangjunshan International Ski Resort in the city of Altay, a popular tourist destination, attracts a large number of tourists to enjoy the snow during the Spring Festival holiday.

During sunset on days when the weather permits, the "Sunset Party" is held on the resort's viewing platform at the top of the mountain at an altitude of more than 1,300 meters, where snow sports enthusiasts from home and abroad can enjoy a unique fun in the ice and snow while dancing to the beat of music.

Live host Li Quan interacts with the audience at the "Sunset Party" in Jiangjunshan International Ski Resort in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Tourists enjoy themselves at the "Sunset Party" in Jiangjunshan International Ski Resort in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Live host Li Quan interacts with the audience at the "Sunset Party" in Jiangjunshan International Ski Resort in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Tourists enjoy themselves at the "Sunset Party" in Jiangjunshan International Ski Resort in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

An aerial drone photo shows a scene during the "Sunset Party" in Jiangjunshan International Ski Resort in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 23, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

The "Sunset Party" is a winter tourism brand activity launched by the Jiangjunshan International Ski Resort to enrich the experience of tourists. The event, which combines snow sports with electronic music, scenery of snow mountains during sunset, is very popular among tourists.

The party is operated by a team consisting of young people from Sichuan and Chongqing. According to the weather conditions and market needs, they select music, design interactive games, and explore new ways to play the games. They also make sure the party will be held in the premise of safety in the cold weather or on important days such as New Year's eve, when the audience can reach more than 1,000.

After two seasons of operation and improvement, the "Sunset Party" has gradually become popular on the social network platform. It has also attracted some travel agencies and ski equipment and clothing brands with cooperation intentions.

Live host Li Quan (R) communicates with his teammate Liu Qiuxin about the music to play at the "Sunset Party" in Jiangjunshan International Ski Resort in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Live host Li Quan adjusts the audio mixer prior to the "Sunset Party" in Jiangjunshan International Ski Resort in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

Tourists enjoy themselves at the "Sunset Party" in Jiangjunshan International Ski Resort in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Liu Qiuxin controls the audio mixer at a "Sunset Party" in Jiangjunshan International Ski Resort in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Live host Li Quan (L) and his teammate Liu Qiuxin arrange facilities after the "Sunset Party" in Jiangjunshan International Ski Resort in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Live host Li Quan carries the heater off the stage after the "Sunset Party" in Jiangjunshan International Ski Resort in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Hu Huhu)

Liu Qiuxin blows the snow off the audio mixer with a hair dryer after a "Sunset Party" in Jiangjunshan International Ski Resort in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

An aerial drone photo shows people enjoying themselves at the "Sunset Party" in Jiangjunshan International Ski Resort in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 27, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

An aerial drone photo shows live host Li Quan interacting with the audience at the "Sunset Party" in Jiangjunshan International Ski Resort in Altay, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 28, 2025. (Xinhua/Chen Shuo)

