China "a doer" in climate response, committed to carbon goals: FM spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:11, February 12, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- China is a doer in climate response and is committed to fulfilling its pledged goals on carbon peak and carbon neutrality in its own way and at its own speed, foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said Tuesday.

Guo made the remarks at a daily news briefing in response to the question of when China will submit its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) since countries need to submit their NDCs by February 2025 according to the requirements of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

China is now working to set the new NDCs in accordance with the Paris Agreement and the requirements of the first global stocktake, and will inform the UNFCCC secretariat of China's 2035 NDCs this year in due course based on national circumstances, capability and stage of development, the spokesperson said.

