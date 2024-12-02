China's first overseas atmospheric background station starts operation in Antarctica

Xinhua) 14:12, December 02, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 1 (Xinhua) -- China's first overseas atmospheric background station began operation in Antarctica on Sunday, bolstering global response to climate change.

China's Zhongshan National Atmospheric Background Station in Antarctica will conduct continuous and long-term operational observations of the concentration changes in Antarctic atmospheric components, and offer faithful presentation of the average state of the atmospheric composition and related characteristics in the region, according to the China Meteorological Administration.

Polar regions are regarded as "amplifiers" of global climate change, and the observation data of the station possess unique geographical advantages and scientific value, said Ding Minghu, director of the Institute of Global Change and Polar Meteorology of the Chinese Academy of Meteorological Sciences.

A comprehensive observing system comprised of seven categories of meteorological elements, including ozone and aerosol, has been set up at the station.

China has nine national atmospheric background stations. Meanwhile, 10 would-be such stations kicked off one-year observation experiments in July.

