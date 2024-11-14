China's resolve, actions to address climate change not to waver: vice premier

Xinhua) 08:27, November 14, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Representative Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese vice premier, meets with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the World Leaders Climate Action Summit during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BAKU, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang said Wednesday that China's resolve and actions to actively address climate change will not waver.

Ding, Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative and a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks in a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the World Leaders Climate Action Summit during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Ding said that China firmly implements the national strategy to address climate change, making green and low-carbon development key elements for achieving high-quality growth. China has developed and implemented a series of policies and measures to achieve both ecological and economic benefits.

China's commitment to peaking carbon emissions before 2030 and achieving carbon neutrality before 2060 is a deliberate and serious promise, Ding said, adding that the key to tackling climate change lies in practical action, and China has always honored its words with deeds.

Regardless of changes in the international situation or policies in other countries, China's resolve and actions to actively address climate change will not waver, Ding noted.

He said that China firmly upholds multilateralism and always supports the international system with the United Nations at the core and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change as the main channel of global climate governance.

China fulfills its responsibility as a major country, contributing significantly to international cooperation on climate change, Ding noted, adding that the country is willing to work with all parties to engage in practical and open dialogue, reject unilateralism, and strive for positive outcomes at COP29 to inject positive momentum into the multilateral climate process.

For his part, Guterres said that the United Nations highly appreciates China's efforts and contributions toward its "dual carbon" goals and thanks China for its longstanding strong support for the cause of the United Nations.

He affirmed the United Nations' readiness to strengthen cooperation with China to jointly uphold multilateralism, ensure the success of COP29, and better address the global climate change challenge.

