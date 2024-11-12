China Pavilion opens at COP29 in Baku

Xinhua) 10:49, November 12, 2024

Liu Zhenmin, China's special envoy for climate change, speaks at a side meeting marking the opening of the China Pavilion at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), or COP29, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11, 2024. The China Pavilion at COP29 was launched on Monday in Baku, Azerbaijan. The China Pavilion will host 10 themed days featuring various side activities during COP29, scheduled to run from Nov. 11 to 22. (Xinhua/Meng Jing)

BAKU, Nov. 11 (Xinhua) -- The China Pavilion at COP29 was launched on Monday in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The China Pavilion will host 10 themed days featuring various side activities during COP29, or the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, scheduled to run from Nov. 11 to 22.

Speaking at a side meeting that marks the opening of the pavilion, Zhao Yingmin, head of the Chinese delegation to COP29 and vice minister of China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment, said China has become an essential participant, contributor, and leader in global ecological civilization in recent years.

China is willing to work with the international community to strengthen political mutual trust, practice multilateralism, enhance global cooperation, and build a prosperous, clean, and beautiful world, he added.

Liu Zhenmin, China's special envoy for climate change, said China has always prioritized addressing climate change and views it as a crucial national strategy. Low-carbon development is a vital part of building a beautiful China, he said.

China's dedication to promoting green and low-carbon development has shown remarkable results and earned widespread international recognition, he added.

Liu expressed optimism that COP29 would enhance confidence within the global community, stressing the importance of upholding the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities and diligently enforcing legal agreements.

He urged developed countries to fulfill their commitments by providing financial support to help developing countries enhance their capacity to respond to climate challenges.

China stands ready to work with the international community to uphold multilateralism, ensure fairness and justice in climate governance, respect market rules and trade freedom, and contribute to the success of COP29 to provide greater stability and certainty in global climate governance, Liu noted.

People attend a side meeting marking the opening of the China Pavilion at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), or COP29, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11, 2024. The China Pavilion at COP29 was launched on Monday in Baku, Azerbaijan. The China Pavilion will host 10 themed days featuring various side activities during COP29, scheduled to run from Nov. 11 to 22. (Xinhua/Meng Jing)

People attend a side meeting marking the opening of the China Pavilion at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), or COP29, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11, 2024. The China Pavilion at COP29 was launched on Monday in Baku, Azerbaijan. The China Pavilion will host 10 themed days featuring various side activities during COP29, scheduled to run from Nov. 11 to 22. (Xinhua/Meng Jing)

Staff members brief a pamphlet to a guest during a side meeting marking the opening of the China Pavilion at the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), or COP29, in Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11, 2024. The China Pavilion at COP29 was launched on Monday in Baku, Azerbaijan. The China Pavilion will host 10 themed days featuring various side activities during COP29, scheduled to run from Nov. 11 to 22. (Xinhua/Meng Jing)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)