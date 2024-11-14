Chinese vice premier calls for more int'l cooperation on climate change adaptation for islands

Xinhua) 08:18, November 14, 2024

Chinese President Xi Jinping's Special Representative Ding Xuexiang, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese vice premier, attends and addresses the International Zero-Carbon Island Cooperation Initiative Launching Conference held by China during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan, Nov. 13, 2024. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BAKU, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang on Wednesday called for strengthening international cooperation on climate change adaptation for islands, exploring the creation of an international zero-carbon island cooperation organization, and promoting resource sharing, technology exchange, and experience sharing to help small island nations better address the challenges of climate change.

Ding, Chinese President Xi Jinping's special representative and a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when addressing the International Zero-Carbon Island Cooperation Initiative Launching Conference held by China during the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Ding said that China attaches great importance to addressing climate change and fully understands the unique challenges and concerns that small island nations face in this regard.

In recent years, China has collaborated with small island nations to establish low-carbon demonstration zones, develop and implement mitigation and adaptation projects, and set up the China-Pacific Island Countries Climate Change Cooperation Center, actively supporting small island nations in addressing climate change and improving people's livelihoods and well-being, he added.

Noting that addressing the survival crisis of islands is a shared responsibility of all humanity, Ding called on all parties to work together to enhance islands' capacity to adapt to climate change, strengthen island infrastructure, and advance scientific research and technological innovation in disaster prevention and mitigation.

He called for promoting the green and low-carbon transformation of islands, developing clean energy systems suited to local conditions, fostering green industries, protecting island resources, and preserving marine ecosystems.

Ding said that China is willing to work closely with all parties to push for an early achievement of the goal of zero-carbon islands and build islands that are green, beautiful, safe, and prosperous.

The conference was held at the China Pavilion of the UN Climate Change Conference. Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Sao Tome and Principe's Prime Minister Patrice Trovoada, Grenadian Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Climate Change Secretariat Simon Stiell attended the conference and delivered speeches.

