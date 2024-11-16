Interview: China essential in combating climate change, says renowned economist

November 16, 2024

BAKU, Nov. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's role in combating climate change is essential, said renowned U.S. economist Jeffrey Sachs in a recent interview with Xinhua.

China is undertaking a rapid transformation in energy structure, adding massive capacity of green energy, such as solar power, said Sachs, who is also president of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, at the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

Sachs noted that China is also making the transformation possible around the globe by exporting green technologies, which is a key part of the solution to climate change, through good partnerships worldwide.

"The Belt and Road Initiative is crucial for that partnership, and it's very successful," he said, adding that the initiative is "the most important global initiative on greening economies."

The economist said that China offers tremendous cutting-edge technologies in areas such as zero-carbon energy, electric vehicles, and high-speed railways, which are transforming the world's energy system.

China is working with many developing countries, including those in Southeast Asia and Africa, he said, adding that such cooperation will spur the economic development of those partner countries, creating win-win opportunities.

"I think a strong partnership of China and Africa will enable Africa to achieve very rapid economic growth in the coming years," Sachs said.

