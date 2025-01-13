China submits documents on tackling climate change to UN

Xinhua) 09:34, January 13, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- China has submitted two reports to the secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, detailing its climate actions and progress, according to the Ministry of Ecology and Environment.

These documents, the first biennial transparency report on climate change and the fourth biennial update report, were submitted as scheduled at the end of 2024.

The reports encompass a wide range of information, including China's national greenhouse gas inventory, progress in nationally determined contribution, policy actions and their emission reduction effects, impacts of climate change and adaptation, and finance and technology needs and support.

China's carbon dioxide emissions per unit of GDP had decreased by more than 50 percent in 2021 compared to 2005, with its forest stock up by over 6.49 billion cubic meters, the reports said. As of 2023, non-fossil fuels accounted for 17.9 percent of China's total energy consumption, while by October 2024, the total installed capacity of wind and solar power in the country had reached 1.28 billion kilowatts.

The implementation of various targets is well on track, with goals for forest stock and total installed capacity of wind and solar power having been achieved ahead of schedule, the reports revealed.

The reports assessed the impact of climate change on China's natural ecosystems and social and economic development, as well as related losses and damages. The country also shared its policies and experiences in combating climate change in these reports.

