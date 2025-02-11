Tribute paid to pioneer of China's nuclear submarines

People across China paid great respect to Huang Xuhua, the late chief designer of the nation's first-generation nuclear submarines, over the past days in remembrance of the renowned engineer's contributions to the motherland.

Huang, who received the country's highest honor, the Medal of the Republic, in September 2019 and the nation's top science and technology award in January 2020, died on Thursday evening in Wuhan, Hubei province, at the age of 99. A funeral service for him was held on Monday at the city's Wuchang funeral parlor.

Inside a memorial hall at the Wuhan-based Nuclear Submarine Institute of China State Shipbuilding Corp, farewell flowers were arranged in the shape of a submarine and ocean waves in front of Huang's portrait at a farewell ceremony held on Saturday and Sunday.

Students from primary and middle schools and universities, as well as local residents and colleagues of Huang, came to the site to salute, pay their respects and say farewell to the preeminent researcher.

Many people from outside Wuhan ordered flowers from online shops and asked them to be delivered to the farewell ceremony.

In Huang's hometown of Shanwei in Guangdong province, at Shanghai Jiao Tong University where the researcher studied, and at the PLA Naval Museum in Qingdao, Shandong province, ceremonies were held in remembrance of the submarine designer.

Many people who commented below online news reports about Huang's passing said they were grateful to the late engineer, because what he had done had safeguarded the country and its people, and had also contributed to making China a great power in the world.

In 1958, Huang became one of China's first researchers designated to design the nation's own nuclear-powered submarines. Since then, his name remained classified until almost three decades later, when a magazine in Shanghai was allowed to publish a report on him, which only disclosed his surname of Huang.

From his early 30s to his passing, Huang was closely linked to China's nuclear submarine force. He led the research and development of the nation's first-generation nuclear submarines — the Type 09I nuclear-powered attack submarine and the Type 09II nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine. He also trained and established a group of engineers who have played central roles in building new generations of nuclear submarines.

In addition, Huang had been director of the Nuclear Submarine Institute of China State Shipbuilding Corp and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering.

