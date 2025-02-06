Chinese scientist awarded for excellence in clinical stroke

Xinhua) 08:26, February 06, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese clinical scientist Wang Yongjun has been granted the William M. Feinberg Award for Excellence in Clinical Stroke at the 2025 International Stroke Conference (ISC) held in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The Feinberg Award, founded by the American Stroke Association, is named after the late William M. Feinberg, a prominent stroke clinician and researcher who contributed to a more comprehensive understanding to the causes of stroke.

Wang, president of the Beijing Tiantan Hospital of the Capital Medical University, and president of the Chinese Stroke Association, is the first Asian scientist to receive this award, in recognition of his significant contributions to the investigation and management of clinical research in stroke.

Addressing the conference, Wang said that over the past 30 years, his team of clinical scientists has produced 12 key pieces of evidence that have changed clinical guidelines and clinical practice. It has brought intravenous thrombolysis into the era of multiple agent options and opportunities of thrombolysis at late time windows.

"It is very fortunate that our team has been a major force in providing evidence of intravenous thrombolytic therapy for ischemic stroke," he said.

"The story continues and our mission is not fully accomplished. Several clinical trials are still ongoing, including thrombolysis with Tenecteplase for minor ischemic strokes, basilar artery occlusion, and thrombolysis for ischemic stroke at very late time windows. We're looking forward to the results of TRACE-4, TRACE-5 and TRACE-Beyond," Wang said.

"Professor Wang has been an inspiration not just to Asia, but to the entire stroke world for the seminal work that he has done both on the prevention side with stroke and with acute stroke. His trials have influenced practice the world over, and have been an inspiration for many of us stroke trialists on how to do large clinical trials," Bijou Menon, professor of neurology at the University of Calgary, and ISC vice-chair, told Xinhua.

Tudor G. Jovin, professor of neurology and neurological surgery at the Cooper Medical School of Rowan University, said that Dr. Wang's exemplary career has had a profound impact on the field of vascular neurology, highlighted through his groundbreaking research, his accomplishments in organization of stroke care, and his commitment to teaching.

"His highly impactful work has not been confined to only one area of stroke care but spans various domains including acute care, (intravenous and endovascular reperfusion) imaging, stroke prevention and organization of stroke care," Jovin said.

ISC is the world's premier conference dedicated to the science of stroke and brain health. Eleven scientists were individually recognized for their exceptional achievements and contributions toward stroke care and research.

The three-day conference, running from Wednesday to Friday, features a wide range of topics that cover the latest advances in stroke prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation, offering an opportunity to stay updated on cutting-edge research and advancements in the field of stroke for professionals around the world.

About 4,000 professionals from worldwide participated in the annual conference.

