Chinese Academy of Sciences honors pioneers in science and technology

Chen Liquan from the Institute of Physics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) is pictured in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

BEIJING, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) announced the 2024 Outstanding Science and Technology Achievement Prize on Thursday, recognizing two scientists and 14 scientific achievements.

Chen Liquan from the Institute of Physics at the CAS and Chen Xianhui from the University of Science and Technology of China were honored with the Individual Achievement Award.

Chen Liquan, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, has dedicated over four decades to lithium battery research since 1976. He established the field of solid-state ionics in China and spearheaded the country's early efforts in lithium battery research and development. His contributions have laid the foundation and paved the way for the continuous advancement of China's lithium battery industry.

Chen Xianhui, an academician of the CAS, has made significant strides in the frontier fields of quantum materials, including Kagome superconductors, interface superconductivity, and magnetic topological insulators. His pioneering work has established a solid physical foundation for the technological advancement of quantum materials, driving the progress of cutting-edge research in the field.

Four projects, including studies on the early formation and evolution of the Milky Way and the multi-timescale environmental evolution of Mars, were awarded the Basic Research Award.

Researchers from the Institute of Geology and Geophysics and the National Astronomical Observatories of the CAS conducted groundbreaking multidisciplinary research on Mars' environmental evolution. They achieved major breakthroughs in understanding multi-timescale water activity on Mars.

For the first time, they discovered fine structural layering and lateral variations in Mars' shallow subsurface, offering new insights into the planet's long-term water activity and environmental changes. Their findings have greatly advanced the understanding of water activity on Mars and provided fresh perspectives on the long-term coevolution of the planet's paleomagnetic field and paleoenvironment.

Five projects, including the development and application of large-scale compressed air energy storage technology, received the Technology Invention Award.

A team from the Institute of Engineering Thermophysics of CAS invented an advanced compressed air energy storage system that operates without fossil fuels and is not reliant on specific geographical conditions. They have developed the world's first 10MW, 100MW, and 300MW demonstration systems, consistently setting new international performance records.

Five projects, including one using key technologies to mitigate farmland degradation and improve fertility in black soils, were honored with the Science and Technology Breakthrough Award.

Researchers from the Northeast Institute of Geography and Agroecology, CAS, and other institutions have focused on the conservation and utilization of black soils. Their achievements include the creation of China's first 10-meter high-resolution map of black soil organic matter and the publication of the country's first white paper on black soils. Through transdisciplinary collaborative research, they have contributed to the implementation of the national food security strategy.

The Outstanding Science and Technology Achievement Prize of CAS, established in 2002, recognizes individuals or research groups who have made significant contributions to major achievements within the past five years. Nominations and reviews are conducted every two years.

Researchers Du Aimin, Chen Ling, Qin Xiaoguang, Zhang Jinhai (from L to R) of the Institute of Geology and Geophysics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), are pictured in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 14, 2025. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

Researcher Chen Haisheng of the Institute of Engineering Thermophysics at the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), is pictured in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 15, 2025. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

