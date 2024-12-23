Chinese scientist elected vice president of International Science Council

Xinhua) 13:28, December 23, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 22 (Xinhua) -- Chinese scientist Zhu Yongguan has been elected vice president for membership of the International Science Council (ISC), according to the China Association for Science and Technology.

Zhu, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), has been working on environmental pollution, soil biodiversity and microbial ecology. He is currently director of the Research Center for Eco-environmental Sciences, CAS.

The ISC, an international non-governmental organization, works at the global level to catalyze and convene scientific expertise, advice and influence on issues of major concern to both science and society.

