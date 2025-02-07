Huang Xuhua, father of China's nuclear submarine, passes away at 99

(People's Daily App) 15:59, February 07, 2025

Huang Xuhua, the "father of China's nuclear submarine" and chief designer of the country's first-generation nuclear submarines, passed away in Wuhan, Hubei Province, on February 6, 2025, at the age of 99. For 30 years, Huang's work remained top secret, making outstanding contributions to China's highly classified nuclear submarine program. In 1974, under Huang's leadership, researchers developed China's first nuclear-powered attack submarine, making China the fifth country in the world to possess such technology.

