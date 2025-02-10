Dance drama inspired by fairy tale of Li ethnic group debuts in China's Haikou

Xinhua) 08:32, February 10, 2025

An actor performs during a dance drama in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 8, 2025. The dance drama, which was inspired by a fairy tale of the Li ethnic group and features rich cultural elements of the group, debuted here on Saturday. The drama tells a story of a Li girl and a Li hunter pursuing love and freedom despite suppression and violence. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An actress performs during a dance drama in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 8, 2025. The dance drama, which was inspired by a fairy tale of the Li ethnic group and features rich cultural elements of the group, debuted here on Saturday. The drama tells a story of a Li girl and a Li hunter pursuing love and freedom despite suppression and violence. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Actors perform during a dance drama in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 8, 2025. The dance drama, which was inspired by a fairy tale of the Li ethnic group and features rich cultural elements of the group, debuted here on Saturday. The drama tells a story of a Li girl and a Li hunter pursuing love and freedom despite suppression and violence. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

An actress performs during a dance drama in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 8, 2025. The dance drama, which was inspired by a fairy tale of the Li ethnic group and features rich cultural elements of the group, debuted here on Saturday. The drama tells a story of a Li girl and a Li hunter pursuing love and freedom despite suppression and violence. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Actors perform during a dance drama in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 8, 2025. The dance drama, which was inspired by a fairy tale of the Li ethnic group and features rich cultural elements of the group, debuted here on Saturday. The drama tells a story of a Li girl and a Li hunter pursuing love and freedom despite suppression and violence. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Actors perform during a dance drama in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 8, 2025. The dance drama, which was inspired by a fairy tale of the Li ethnic group and features rich cultural elements of the group, debuted here on Saturday. The drama tells a story of a Li girl and a Li hunter pursuing love and freedom despite suppression and violence. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)