Dance drama inspired by fairy tale of Li ethnic group debuts in China's Haikou
An actor performs during a dance drama in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 8, 2025. The dance drama, which was inspired by a fairy tale of the Li ethnic group and features rich cultural elements of the group, debuted here on Saturday. The drama tells a story of a Li girl and a Li hunter pursuing love and freedom despite suppression and violence. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
An actress performs during a dance drama in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 8, 2025. The dance drama, which was inspired by a fairy tale of the Li ethnic group and features rich cultural elements of the group, debuted here on Saturday. The drama tells a story of a Li girl and a Li hunter pursuing love and freedom despite suppression and violence. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Actors perform during a dance drama in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 8, 2025. The dance drama, which was inspired by a fairy tale of the Li ethnic group and features rich cultural elements of the group, debuted here on Saturday. The drama tells a story of a Li girl and a Li hunter pursuing love and freedom despite suppression and violence. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
An actress performs during a dance drama in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 8, 2025. The dance drama, which was inspired by a fairy tale of the Li ethnic group and features rich cultural elements of the group, debuted here on Saturday. The drama tells a story of a Li girl and a Li hunter pursuing love and freedom despite suppression and violence. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Actors perform during a dance drama in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 8, 2025. The dance drama, which was inspired by a fairy tale of the Li ethnic group and features rich cultural elements of the group, debuted here on Saturday. The drama tells a story of a Li girl and a Li hunter pursuing love and freedom despite suppression and violence. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
Actors perform during a dance drama in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Feb. 8, 2025. The dance drama, which was inspired by a fairy tale of the Li ethnic group and features rich cultural elements of the group, debuted here on Saturday. The drama tells a story of a Li girl and a Li hunter pursuing love and freedom despite suppression and violence. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)
