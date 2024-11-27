China to regulate CEO romance micro dramas, warns against content promoting materialism, flaunting of wealth: report

A photo shows the filming site of a micro drama at the Shanghai International Short Video Center in Shanghai, east China. (Photo: Xinhua)

Chinese authorities have recently released guidelines to regulate CEO romance micro dramas, emphasizing the need to avoid promoting ideals that glorify marriage with powerful, wealthy individuals or families. Additionally, they warned against the intentional creation of eye-catching content by flaunting wealth and showcasing power, as Guangdianshijie, a WeChat account affiliated with China Press and Publishing Media Group Co. Ltd reported on Monday.

The guidelines, reportedly released by the National Radio and Television Administration, emphasize that creators should adhere to the principles of realism when producing short-form dramas that portray the entrepreneurial community.

The creators should avoid wrapping absurd stories under the guise of realism and using absurd artistic techniques as an excuse to fabricate overly bizarre plots that lack genuine value, Guangdianshijie said, as such practices could distort the public's perception of Chinese entrepreneurs and harm the profile of the entrepreneurial community.

The guidelines said creators should tell the stories of Chinese entrepreneurs from both history and contemporary times, rather than being limited to themes of romantic entanglements and family disputes, noting that in particular, creators should avoid promoting marriage concepts that cling to the powerful, wealthy individuals and families.

The guidelines pointed out that the management of CEO romance micro dramas should be strengthened. Specific measures include reducing the quantity, improving the quality, and avoiding the use of terms like "domineering CEO" as appealing titles to attract viewers.

It also emphasizes that short-form dramas must not deliberately create appealing points through content that promotes materialism, flaunting wealth, power, or hedonism.

The theme and the characterization of the protagonists should not deviate from mainstream values, and micro dramas should avoid promoting the views of getting something for nothing, instant success, or overnight wealth.

