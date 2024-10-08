Home>>
Drama inspired by Chinese novel stages in Mongolia
(Xinhua) 14:18, October 08, 2024
ULAN BATOR, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- A new drama inspired by renowned Chinese contemporary writer Yu Hua staged in Mongolia as part of celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Mongolia.
Directed by Myagmarnaran Batbold of Orfey Theatre, the adaptation of Yu Hua's novel "To Live" has been enchanting audiences at the Cultural Center in Ulan Bator, the capital of Mongolia, since its premiere on Oct. 1.
The drama provided audiences with opportunities to experience powerful narratives.
