Centuries-old science classic comes alive on stage

Xinhua) 08:41, July 15, 2024

Actors perform during the dance drama "The Exploitation of Nature's Works" ("Tian Gong Kai Wu") in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 1, 2024. (Jiangxi Cultural Performance Group/Handout via Xinhua)

NANCHANG, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Sounds of labor, such as farming, sericulture, smelting and pulling bellows, blended with the rhythm as dancers joyously depicted the contentment and comfort that ancient people derived from these activities.

The dance drama adaptation of the Chinese science classic "The Exploitation of Nature's Works" ("Tian Gong Kai Wu"), commenced its nationwide tour Friday in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, bringing to life a nearly 400-year-old masterpiece.

The book, compiled by Song Yingxing, a scientist in the late Ming Dynasty (1368-1644), was first published in 1637 during the reign of Emperor Chongzhen. It offers a summary of ancient China's manufacturing and farming techniques, earning recognition as an encyclopedia of science and technology from that time.

Known as the world's first comprehensive treatise on agriculture and handicraft production, the pioneering work has since been translated into multiple languages including English, Japanese, French, German and Russian.

The eponymous drama, co-produced by Jiangxi Cultural Performance Group and Beijing Dance Academy, is helmed by Chinese filmmaker Lu Chuan, known for directing the movie Mountain Patrol and the Hangzhou Asian Games' opening ceremony.

An actor performs during the dance drama "The Exploitation of Nature's Works" ("Tian Gong Kai Wu") in Nanchang, east China's Jiangxi Province, June 1, 2024. (Jiangxi Cultural Performance Group/Handout via Xinhua)

"Song was profoundly intrigued by the ingenuity and creativity of laborers," said Xu Binbin, director of Song Yingxing Memorial Museum, located in Song's home county of Fengxin in east China's Jiangxi Province.

"During his six trips to the capital to take the imperial examinations, or Keju in Chinese, he made multiple visits to farmlands and workshops along the way, meticulously documenting his observations on agricultural techniques and craftsmanship," said Xu.

"The drama revolves around Song's quest, portraying his journey to gather the techniques and tools, thereby emphasizing the craftsmanship of ancient Chinese laborers," explained Lu.

"The graceful dance would infuse vitality into this science encyclopedia, which may otherwise seem cold and dull," Lu added.

Hu Wenjun, who headed to the theatre after finishing work to watch the drama, found himself captivated by the spectacular choreography. "It is a novel endeavor to showcase craftsmanship through dance. I felt invigorated and proud of traditional Chinese culture," he remarked.

According to Xu, Chinese craftsmanship had a significant global impact over four centuries ago, catalyzing a technological revolution in handicraft industries across Asia and Europe.

"The dance drama transcends language barriers, allowing people of different ages and nationalities, especially the younger generation, to gain insights into China's scientific and technological development," noted Lu.

The performance will tour cities including Beijing, Nanjing, Wuhan, Nanchang and Chengdu until October, according to the drama's producers.

