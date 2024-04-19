China issues plan to support creation of online literature, drama series

Xinhua) 11:06, April 19, 2024

NANJING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- The China Writers Association has released a plan to support the creation of online literature, aiming to promote the development of online drama series in turn.

A release conference was held on Thursday in Wuxi, east China's Jiangsu Province, with 50 projects selected for the plan, covering such themes as sci-tech innovation and science fiction.

Micro and short drama series have emerged as vigorous drivers of the overseas appeal of Chinese culture, and online literature provides original content for new productions.

Senior association official Hu Bangsheng called for efforts to strengthen copyright protection, safeguard the interests of writers, and nurture a sound cultural environment online.

The conference was attended by network writers and online literature service providers, with attendees putting forward suggestions on promoting the sound and orderly development of the online drama industry in terms of creation direction, global vision and copyright protection.

