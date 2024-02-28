China's online literature users exceed 530 mln: report
BEIJING, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) -- A new report released by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) shows that the number of users of China's online literature platforms reached 537 million by the end of 2023, marking a 9-percent increase year on year.
According to the CASS report on China's online literature development research for 2023, the size of China's online literature reading market has exceeded 40 billion yuan (5.63 billion U.S. dollars).
The report underscores cultural confidence as a new trend in online literature creation.
In 2023, online literature writers more noticeably incorporated elements of traditional Chinese culture into diverse literature genres, including historical and contemporary themes, as well as science fiction, it says.
