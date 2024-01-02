Child play staged during New Year holiday in Xi'an

Xinhua) 09:01, January 02, 2024

Artists perform a child play at a theater in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 1, 2024. Dramas, concerts and shows for children were staged during the New Year holiday in the northwestern city of Xi'an. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Artists perform a child play at a theater in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 31, 2023. Dramas, concerts and shows for children were staged during the New Year holiday in the northwestern city of Xi'an. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Artists perform a child play at a theater in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 31, 2023. Dramas, concerts and shows for children were staged during the New Year holiday in the northwestern city of Xi'an. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Children pose with artists after a child play at a theater in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Jan. 1, 2024. Dramas, concerts and shows for children were staged during the New Year holiday in the northwestern city of Xi'an. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

Artists perform a textbook-based play at a theater in Xi'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 30, 2023. Dramas, concerts and shows for children were staged during the New Year holiday in the northwestern city of Xi'an. (Xinhua/Liu Xiao)

