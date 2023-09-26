Chinese dance drama "Mulan" staged in Boston

Xinhua) 16:30, September 26, 2023

Artists from China perform Chinese dance drama "Mulan" in Boston, Massachusetts, the United States, on Sept. 23, 2023. The Chinese dance drama "Mulan" was staged in a theatre in Boston on Sept. 23, and will have shows on tour in Washington, D.C. thereafter. This was the debut of the drama in the United States, and over 1,600 audiences watched the performance. (Photo by Zhu Ziyu/Xinhua)

Artists from China perform Chinese dance drama "Mulan" in Boston, Massachusetts, the United States, on Sept. 23, 2023. The Chinese dance drama "Mulan" was staged in a theatre in Boston on Sept. 23, and will have shows on tour in Washington, D.C. thereafter. This was the debut of the drama in the United States, and over 1,600 audiences watched the performance. (Photo by Zhu Ziyu/Xinhua)

Artists from China perform Chinese dance drama "Mulan" in Boston, Massachusetts, the United States, on Sept. 23, 2023. The Chinese dance drama "Mulan" was staged in a theatre in Boston on Sept. 23, and will have shows on tour in Washington, D.C. thereafter. This was the debut of the drama in the United States, and over 1,600 audiences watched the performance. (Photo by Zhu Ziyu/Xinhua)

Artists from China perform Chinese dance drama "Mulan" in Boston, Massachusetts, the United States, on Sept. 23, 2023. The Chinese dance drama "Mulan" was staged in a theatre in Boston on Sept. 23, and will have shows on tour in Washington, D.C. thereafter. This was the debut of the drama in the United States, and over 1,600 audiences watched the performance. (Photo by Zhu Ziyu/Xinhua)

Artists from China perform Chinese dance drama "Mulan" in Boston, Massachusetts, the United States, on Sept. 23, 2023. The Chinese dance drama "Mulan" was staged in a theatre in Boston on Sept. 23, and will have shows on tour in Washington, D.C. thereafter. This was the debut of the drama in the United States, and over 1,600 audiences watched the performance. (Photo by Zhu Ziyu/Xinhua)

Artists from China perform Chinese dance drama "Mulan" in Boston, Massachusetts, the United States, on Sept. 23, 2023. The Chinese dance drama "Mulan" was staged in a theatre in Boston on Sept. 23, and will have shows on tour in Washington, D.C. thereafter. This was the debut of the drama in the United States, and over 1,600 audiences watched the performance. (Photo by Zhu Ziyu/Xinhua)

Artists from China perform Chinese dance drama "Mulan" in Boston, Massachusetts, the United States, on Sept. 23, 2023. The Chinese dance drama "Mulan" was staged in a theatre in Boston on Sept. 23, and will have shows on tour in Washington, D.C. thereafter. This was the debut of the drama in the United States, and over 1,600 audiences watched the performance. (Photo by Zhu Ziyu/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)