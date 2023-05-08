Drama "Beijing Fayuan Temple" to be staged in Beijing

BEIJING, May 7 (Xinhua) -- A theatrical adaptation of Taiwan writer Li Ao's debut novel "Beijing Fayuan Temple" will be staged at the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Beijing from May 18 to 28.

The drama portrays a story set in the late Qing Dynasty (1644-1911), integrating intricate elements such as life and death, country and family, emperor and courtiers, China and foreign countries, as well as public and private life.

Set against the backdrop of the ancient temple, the adaptation primarily centers on a specific section of the story, taking place from Sept. 11 to 21, 1898.

The plots include Emperor Guangxu summoning Kang Youwei, the leading figure of China's unsuccessful reform movement in 1898, and reformer Liang Qichao's efforts to find a solution for the country during a time of great crisis. Through these events, the play aims to demonstrate the spiritual outlook of historical figures of that period.

The drama is directed by Tian Qinxin, head of the National Theatre of China.

