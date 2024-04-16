Drama featuring cats in Forbidden City to tour nationwide

Xinhua) 09:54, April 16, 2024

BEIJING, April 15 (Xinhua) -- The Cat God in the Forbidden City, an original song and dance drama co-produced by the China National Theater for Children and the Palace Museum, will start a nationwide tour on Friday.

The tour will include cities of Beijing, Shanghai, Nanjing, Xi'an, Hangzhou, Changzhou, Wuhan, and Shenzhen, according to the theater.

The drama, adapted from an eponymous children's book, tells a heartwarming story of friendship and companionship, memory and history, as well as life and eternity, from the perspective of a cat.

It premiered on Dec. 23 last year in the China National Theater for Children and concluded the first round of performances in the theater in February.

