Dance drama honors development of China's busiest port

Xinhua) 15:14, April 26, 2024

BEIJING, April 26 (Xinhua) -- A dance drama has captivated the Beijing audience with its vibrant depiction of the construction and development of the Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, China's busiest port.

Staged at the China National Opera House on Thursday, "Great Port in the East," produced by artists from the coastal city of Ningbo, narrates the stories of two generations of port builders since China's reform and opening up in the late 1970s.

The performance featured a stage design blending industrial and futuristic styles, augmented by multimedia digital technology.

Following its successful premiere in Beijing last year, the production has garnered acclaim at various theater festivals in China. It embarked on a nationwide tour in March.

Ningbo-Zhoushan Port, located in east China's Zhejiang Province, has more than 300 container routes, connecting over 600 ports in more than 200 countries and regions.

