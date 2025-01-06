China launches "micro drama plus" initiative to empower industries, enrich cultural life

Xinhua) 13:49, January 06, 2025

BEIJING, Jan. 6 (Xinhua) -- China's National Radio and Television Administration has launched a "micro drama plus" action plan, aiming to integrate micro dramas -- a burgeoning format blending TV drama and short-video characteristics -- into various industries to foster cultural innovation and economic growth.

Micro dramas, known for their fast-paced storytelling, diverse themes and cost-effective production, have emerged as a vital new art form in China's cultural landscape.

The "micro drama plus" initiative seeks to leverage this format to enhance various sectors, stimulate creativity and enrich the cultural lives of the public. According to officials, the plan aims to deliver approximately 300 innovative micro dramas this year.

The initiative features several programs, including "travel through micro dramas," which is designed to promote tourism and rural revitalization by producing 100 micro dramas on cultural landmarks, natural landscapes and urban attractions.

