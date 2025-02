We Are China

Chinese Lunar New Year celebration held in South Africa

Xinhua) 15:40, February 09, 2025

Performers distribute gifts at Johannesburg China Town during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in Johannesburg, South Africa, Feb. 8, 2025. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Xinhua)

Visitors pose for photos at Johannesburg China Town during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration in Johannesburg, South Africa, Feb. 8, 2025. (Photo by Shiraaz Mohamed/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)