Chinese Spring Festival celebrated with cultural events in Sofia, Bulgaria

Xinhua) 13:34, February 09, 2025

SOFIA, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- Two cultural events celebrating the traditional Chinese Spring Festival were held in Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria, on Saturday afternoon, providing attendees with an immersive cultural exchange experience.

The Confucius Institute in Sofia hosted a vibrant Spring Festival celebration, attracting attendees eager to experience Chinese culture. The event featured performances by students from Chinese-language classes across Bulgaria, including Sofia, Vidin, Stara Zagora, Burgas, and Montana. Prizes were also awarded to winners of the institute's recent Chinese language competition.

Addressing the event, Yang Tian, head of the education section at the Chinese Embassy in Bulgaria, highlighted the Spring Festival's significance as China's most festive and culturally rich holiday, symbolizing family reunion, harmony, and prosperity.

"This festival has become an important cultural bridge, emotionally connecting people worldwide," Yang said, commending the Confucius Institute's efforts in fostering mutual cultural appreciation through the Year of the Snake celebrations.

In a joint speech delivered in their respective languages, Chen Ying, Chinese director of the Confucius Institute in Sofia, and Aksiniya Koleva, the institute's Bulgarian director, emphasized the institute's ongoing efforts to increase the number of Bulgarian youth studying Chinese. "We are dedicated to expanding cultural and educational exchanges between our two countries," they said.

Angel Apostolov, chief expert at the international cooperation department of the Ministry of Education and Science, shared his impressions after attending the event. He first experienced Chinese New Year celebrations 15 years ago, he told Xinhua, adding, "It's remarkable that the hall is always full, which reflects the growing Chinese cultural presence in Bulgaria."

Meanwhile, another Spring Festival celebration event took place at the Toplocentrala Center for Contemporary Arts. The gathering featured a 90-minute China-Bulgaria joint concert with performances by Chinese and Bulgarian musicians, along with various Chinese cultural activities.

Eighteen-year-old Raya Popova traveled 310 km from Ruse to attend the event. "I came because my former Chinese teacher is here, and I want to meet her before she returns to China," said Popova, who last year won the Bulgarian national qualifications of the 17th "Chinese Bridge" competition.

"Chinese Bridge" is an annual international contest in which non-Chinese students showcase their proficiency in the Chinese language and their knowledge of Chinese culture.

"I have made many new contacts with Chinese people, which helps me improve my Chinese every day," she told Xinhua.

