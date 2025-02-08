Tunisian university holds gala to celebrate Spring Festival

Xinhua) 14:51, February 08, 2025

Tunisian students majoring in Chinese and Chinese students studying in Tunisia participate in a gala celebrating the Spring Festival at Carthage University in Tunis, Tunisia, Feb. 7, 2025. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)

A Tunisian student displays her calligraphic work during a gala celebrating the Spring Festival at Carthage University in Tunis, Tunisia, Feb. 7, 2025. (Photo by Adel Ezzine/Xinhua)

