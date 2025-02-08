Event celebrating Spring Festival held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Xinhua) 10:07, February 08, 2025

Lion dancers perform during an event celebrating the Spring Festival in front of Tiradentes Palace in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 6, 2025. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)

People try Chinese calligraphy during an event celebrating the Spring Festival in Tiradentes Palace in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 6, 2025. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)

Lion dancers perform during an event celebrating the Spring Festival in front of Tiradentes Palace in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 6, 2025. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)

A local woman (L) tries acupuncture during an event celebrating the Spring Festival in Tiradentes Palace in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 6, 2025. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)