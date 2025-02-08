Home>>
Event celebrating Spring Festival held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
(Xinhua) 10:07, February 08, 2025
Lion dancers perform during an event celebrating the Spring Festival in front of Tiradentes Palace in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 6, 2025. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)
People try Chinese calligraphy during an event celebrating the Spring Festival in Tiradentes Palace in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 6, 2025. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)
Lion dancers perform during an event celebrating the Spring Festival in front of Tiradentes Palace in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 6, 2025. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)
A local woman (L) tries acupuncture during an event celebrating the Spring Festival in Tiradentes Palace in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Feb. 6, 2025. (Photo by Claudia Martini/Xinhua)
