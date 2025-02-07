Maltese students celebrate Chinese Spring Festival with temple fair

Xinhua) 11:06, February 07, 2025

Students watch a puppet show during the Chinese Spring Festival temple fair in Zejtun, Malta, on Feb. 6, 2025.

VALLETTA, Feb. 6 (Xinhua) -- The campus of St. Thomas More College's middle and secondary school in Zejtun, southeastern Malta, came alive with festive cheer on Thursday as students experienced the vibrant atmosphere of a traditional Chinese Spring Festival temple fair.

Co-organized by the China Cultural Center in Malta and the Zhejiang Provincial Cultural Center, the event attracted over 500 students and teachers.

The temple fair opened with a dynamic lion dance performance, where the rhythmic drumbeats and agile movements of the lions captivated the audience. Students gathered in circles, their eyes fixed on the mesmerizing display as they erupted in enthusiastic applause.

Traditional puppet shows and shadow plays, featuring puppets dressed in exquisite Chinese theatrical costumes, further enchanted the crowd. Many students were introduced to these art forms for the first time and eagerly tried their hands at manipulating the puppets and shadow figures under the guidance of Chinese artists.

Students also lined up to create intricate sugar paintings and craft red Chinese lanterns, blending creativity with tradition. Meanwhile, the aroma of Chinese tea lingered in the air as they paused to savor its rich flavors.

"This event provided a cherished opportunity for students to gain a deeper understanding of Chinese culture through its most important traditional festival," Adrian Galea, head of the school, told Xinhua. "Such exchanges are invaluable in broadening their perspectives and fostering mutual understanding."

Yuan Yuan, director of the China Cultural Center in Malta, highlighted the significance of the Spring Festival, which symbolizes reunion, harmony, and hope.

"Through cultural exchange events like this, we hope more Maltese youth will become ambassadors of friendship between our two nations," she said.

Students try to spin handkerchiefs during the Chinese Spring Festival temple fair in Zejtun, Malta, on Feb. 6, 2025.

Students try to perform puppet show during the Chinese Spring Festival temple fair in Zejtun, Malta, on Feb. 6, 2025.

Students experience woodblock printing during the Chinese Spring Festival temple fair in Zejtun, Malta, on Feb. 6, 2025.

Students gather at a booth displaying sugar figurines during the Chinese Spring Festival temple fair in Zejtun, Malta, on Feb. 6, 2025.

Students taste Chinese tea during the Chinese Spring Festival temple fair in Zejtun, Malta, on Feb. 6, 2025.

Students try to perform shadow play during the Chinese Spring Festival temple fair in Zejtun, Malta, on Feb. 6, 2025.

Students watch a lion dance performance during the Chinese Spring Festival temple fair in Zejtun, Malta, on Feb. 6, 2025.

Students watch a lion dance performance during the Chinese Spring Festival temple fair in Zejtun, Malta, on Feb. 6, 2025.

Students try to create sugar figurines during the Chinese Spring Festival temple fair in Zejtun, Malta, on Feb. 6, 2025.

Students gather at a booth displaying sugar paintings during the Chinese Spring Festival temple fair in Zejtun, Malta, on Feb. 6, 2025.

Students watch a lion dance performance during the Chinese Spring Festival temple fair in Zejtun, Malta, on Feb. 6, 2025.

Students try to craft red lanterns during the Chinese Spring Festival temple fair in Zejtun, Malta, on Feb. 6, 2025.

Students watch a puppet show during the Chinese Spring Festival temple fair in Zejtun, Malta, on Feb. 6, 2025.

A student tries to create a sugar painting during the Chinese Spring Festival temple fair in Zejtun, Malta, on Feb. 6, 2025.

Students try to perform shadow play during the Chinese Spring Festival temple fair in Zejtun, Malta, on Feb. 6, 2025.

