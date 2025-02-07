Commentary: The Spring Festival: A global gateway to understanding China

Xinhua) 15:06, February 07, 2025

BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- As the world ushers in the Year of the Snake on the Chinese lunar calendar, the Spring Festival has expanded beyond its traditional roots to become a global phenomenon, offering a window through which people around the world can learn about China's cultural ethos and contemporary dynamism.

To mark the Chinese New Year, the London Eye was lit up in auspicious red, while Dubai's Burj Khalifa dazzled with festive projections. Global iconic landmarks joined China in celebrating a millennia-old tradition. Additionally, the festival's global imprint extends beyond the lights: dragon dances, temple fairs and other activities were held across the world.

This year's Spring Festival is the first since its inscription on the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list. The Chinese New Year is becoming a festival celebrated across the world. As nearly 20 nations recognize the Spring Festival as an official holiday and some 200 countries hold celebrations, this cultural event reflects humanity's shared yearning for renewal and connection.

China's expanded visa-free travel policies have amplified this cultural exchange, enabling more international travelers to visit China and immerse themselves in the festival's rich customs.

Foreign visitors have experienced not just festive fireworks, but the profound values embedded in the tradition: familial bonds that transcend borders, the harmony between humanity and nature, and an emphasis on social cohesion. These values resonate across cultures, dismantle stereotypes and nurture mutual cultural appreciation.

"The Spring Festival Gala," an annual TV program broadcast live and watched by billions worldwide, epitomizes China's cultural appeal. The 2025 gala featured the performances of U.S. band OneRepublic and Peruvian artists, demonstrating artistic dialogue between East and West.

The televised extravaganza also offers a glimpse of the integration of tradition and modernity as well as technological progress in the country. AI-powered robots performed a synchronized dance in embroidered jackets during the show, showcasing China's fusion of heritage and cutting-edge technology, and the openness, inclusiveness and innovation of Chinese culture.

Beyond culture, this year's Spring Festival illuminated China's economic resilience amid global economic headwinds.

The eight-day holiday saw year-on-year increases in tourist numbers and expenditure, as well as record box office revenue. Boosted by trade-in programs and other policies, the sales of home appliances and communication equipment at key retailers jumped during the festival, reflecting the vibrancy of China's consumption market.

In Chinese culture, the snake symbolizes agility, wisdom and vitality. As the world is fraught with growing uncertainties and regional frictions, the Spring Festival, an age-old tradition that perpetually rejuvenates itself, serves as a unique portal to a dynamically evolving China.

Moreover, the values enshrined within the Spring Festival not only act as a guiding light for individuals, but also hold the potential to foster deeper mutual understanding among different cultures and promote world peace and prosperity.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)