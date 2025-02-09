China can play major role in Egypt's 2024-2030 industrial strategy: MP

Xinhua) 13:36, February 09, 2025

Deputy Speaker of the Egyptian Parliament Mohamed Abou El-Enein (3rd R) speaks at the 11th Akhbar El Youm economic conference in Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

CAIRO, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- China can play a major role in boosting Egypt's industrial strategy for 2024-2030, Deputy Speaker of the Egyptian Parliament Mohamed Abou El-Enein said on Saturday.

"China is a key industrial partner and can definitely play a major role in making Egypt's industrial strategy a success," Abou El-Enein told Xinhua on the sidelines of the 11th Akhbar El Youm economic conference in the Egyptian capital Cairo.

He highlighted China's support for Egypt across various industrial sectors, noting that many prominent Chinese companies operating in Egypt are adding great value to the Egyptian economy.

"I hope that cooperation between the two countries will expand in the technical aspect regarding future industries and artificial intelligence, so that it contributes to the renaissance of the Egyptian economy in all its aspects," Abou El-Enein said.

He also pointed out that China is now helping Egypt in localizing the automobile industry by opening automobile factories in the country.

"China can take advantage of Egypt's geographical location as a link between Africa and Europe," he said, adding that "China will also benefit from the agreements signed between Egypt and many countries in the region and in Europe, which opens new markets for Chinese products manufactured in Egypt."

The Akhbar El Youm economic conference is an annual platform where experts, representatives from the business community, and government officials exchange economic insights and ideas.

Deputy Speaker of the Egyptian Parliament Mohamed Abou El-Enein speaks at the 11th Akhbar El Youm economic conference in Cairo, Egypt, Feb. 8, 2025. (Xinhua/Ahmed Gomaa)

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)