Yearender: Egypt-China ties grow stronger over 10 years of comprehensive strategic partnership

18:33, December 31, 2024 By Mahmoud Fouly ( Xinhua

CAIRO, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- Egypt and China bid farewell to 2024 with stronger bilateral relations under a 2014 agreement to elevate their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Marking the 10th anniversary of the partnership, 2024 has witnessed fruitful achievements of cooperation between Egypt and China in various fields.

STRATEGIC TIES

A couple of weeks before the end of the year, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, in Beijing and they co-chaired the China-Egypt foreign ministers' strategic dialogue on Dec. 13.

During his stay in China, Abdelatty also met with Chinese officials and executives of leading manufacturers, discussing deepening cooperation and furthering Chinese investment in Egypt.

Abdelatty said that Egypt "values the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries," expressing appreciation for China's contribution to Egypt's economic and social development.

In May, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi paid a visit to China, where he announced with Chinese President Xi Jinping the launch of the 2024 China-Egypt year of partnership to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the comprehensive strategic partnership.

The growth in bilateral ties was pushed by decades of friendly interactions, as Egypt was the first Arab and African nation to establish diplomatic relations with the People's Republic of China in 1956.

On top of the partnership, the two countries continue to strengthen their cooperation under the multilateral frameworks including the BRICS group, the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum (CASCF) and the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Egypt is also a key member of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) that seeks win-win cooperation among participating states in various fields.

In early September 2024, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly visited Beijing and attended the FOCAC summit, saying that Egypt and China formed "a multi-level cooperation framework."

"Egypt is one of the first countries to join the BRI, and to support China's initiatives for global security, global development, and global civilization," he said in an interview with Xinhua. "Egypt appreciates the tangible achievements of Egypt-China cooperation in the last decade."

ECONOMIC COOPERATION

Not only did the outgoing year 2024 mark 10 years of their comprehensive strategic partnership, but it also witnessed growing economic cooperation under the BRI, which goes in line with Egypt Vision 2030 for sustainable development.

China has been Egypt's largest trading partner for 12 consecutive years, with Chinese investment constantly growing in the Arab country, not least in infrastructural and industrial projects.

During his visit to Beijing in September, Madbouly witnessed the signing of several contracts with Chinese companies to establish new projects in Egypt's Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone), according to a cabinet statement.

The new projects will join many other Chinese businesses and factories operating at an Egyptian-Chinese industrial zone built by China's giant industrial developer TEDA in the SCZone, near Egypt's vital Suez Canal.

Since its establishment in 2008, the TEDA zone has attracted about 180 investment companies, with actual investment exceeding 3 billion dollars.

SCZone chairman Waleid Gamal El-Dein said there were recent talks to expand the zone by another 3 square km to be able to accommodate new industries.

"Economic relations between the two countries are becoming deeper and qualified for further growth in the coming period," Egyptian economist Waleed Gaballah told Xinhua.

SHARED VISION

Egypt and China adopt similar policies on regional and international issues, such as non-interference in other countries' internal affairs, respect for sovereignty, and call for dialogue and peaceful settlement of conflicts.

This was clearly shown throughout 2024, regarding the conflicts in the Middle East, particularly the Palestine-Israel conflict in the Gaza Strip as well as the recent developments in Syria following the fall of Bashar al-Assad's government earlier in December.

During the China-Egypt foreign ministers' strategic dialogue earlier this month, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that the pressing task is to immediately cease fire, stop violence, and ease the humanitarian crisis in the Middle East.

"We support Syria in realizing peace at an early date, implementing Security Council resolution 2254, advancing the domestic political process in accordance with the "Syrian-led and Syrian-owned" principle, and finding a rebuilding plan that meets the wishes of the people through inclusive dialogue," Wang said at a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart Abdelatty on Dec. 13.

Former Egyptian Ambassador to China Ali el-Hefny also underscored the shared vision of Egypt and China. "Egypt and China seek an international system based on respect for the sovereignty of states, non-interference in their internal affairs, and dealing with states on the basis of equality," he said.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Kou Jie)