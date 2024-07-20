788 precious artifacts from ancient Egypt captivate audience in E China's Shanghai

Xinhua) 09:09, July 20, 2024

SHANGHAI, July 19 (Xinhua) -- The opening ceremony of the exhibition "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt" was held Wednesday at the Shanghai Museum on the People's Square of the city. The exhibition is open to the public on July 19, bringing Chinese visitors altogether 788 precious artifacts from different periods of ancient Egypt, most of which are being displayed in Asia for the first time. The exhibition will run until August 2025.

This photo taken on July 17, 2024 shows the standing statue of King Merneptah outside the Shanghai Museum on the People's Square in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A visitor takes photos of a kneeling statue of Hatshepsut during a media preview of the exhibition "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt" at the Shanghai Museum in east China's Shanghai, July 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A visitor views a statue of King Akhenaton during a preview of the exhibition "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt" at the Shanghai Museum in east China's Shanghai, July 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This photo taken on July 17, 2024 shows the head from a statue of Nefertiti during a preview of the exhibition "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt" at the Shanghai Museum in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A visitor views the head from a statue of Nefertiti during a preview of the exhibition "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt" at the Shanghai Museum in east China's Shanghai, July 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Zhe)

A visitor takes photos during a preview of the exhibition "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt" at the Shanghai Museum in east China's Shanghai, July 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Zhe)

Visitors look at a statue during a media preview of the exhibition "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt" at the Shanghai Museum in east China's Shanghai, July 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A visitor views colored mummy coffins during a media preview of the exhibition "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt" at the Shanghai Museum in east China's Shanghai, July 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

This photo taken on July 17, 2024 shows cat mummies during a preview of the exhibition "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt" at the Shanghai Museum in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Visitors view exhibits during a preview of the exhibition "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt" at the Shanghai Museum in east China's Shanghai, July 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Zhe)

This photo taken on July 17, 2024 shows the head of the god Amun during a preview of the exhibition "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt" at the Shanghai Museum in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A visitor takes photos during a preview of the exhibition "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt" at the Shanghai Museum in east China's Shanghai, July 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Zhe)

A visitor looks at exhibits during a preview of the exhibition "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt" at the Shanghai Museum in east China's Shanghai, July 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Lu Zhe)

This photo taken on July 17, 2024 shows a colored mummy coffin during a preview of the exhibition "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt" at the Shanghai Museum in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

A colored mummy coffin from Egypt is unpacked at Shanghai Museum in east China's Shanghai, June 17, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

Staff members from the Shanghai Museum check a mummy coffin at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Egypt, on May 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Yao Bing)

This photo taken on May 27, 2024 shows artifacts to be shipped to Shanghai for exhibition at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Egypt. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

This photo taken on May 27, 2024 shows a statue of King Akhenaton to be shipped to Shanghai for exhibition at the Egyptian Museum in Cairo, Egypt. (Xinhua/Sui Xiankai)

A visitor looks at a face mask for a female mummy during a media preview of the exhibition "On Top of the Pyramid: The Civilization of Ancient Egypt" at the Shanghai Museum in east China's Shanghai, July 16, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)

