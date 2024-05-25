Egypt to work with Palestine to resume sending aid to Gaza: media

Xinhua) 11:28, May 25, 2024

CAIRO, May 24 (Xinhua) -- Egypt will work out a mechanism with the Palestinian Authority (PA) to resume sending humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, Al-Qahera News reported on Friday by quoting a "high-ranking" source.

The report said the unnamed source stressed the Rafah crossing is "an Egyptian-Palestinian crossing" and the resume of aid delivery will be conducted through cooperation with the PA.

Egypt will also continue to oppose any attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause or isolate the Gaza Strip from the outside world, according to the report.

Earlier on Friday, Egypt and the United States agreed to send large quantities of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing.

The decision was made during a phone conversation between Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden.

According to an Egyptian presidential statement, it would be a temporary procedure until "a legal mechanism is reached" to resume the operation of the Rafah crossing from the Palestinian side.

Egypt previously said it rejected any coordination with Israel on the Rafah land crossing after Israel seized the Palestinian side of the crucial crossing on May 7.

The Israeli government said on Friday that it "will continue to enable the Rafah crossing to remain open for the entry of humanitarian assistance from the Egyptian side "while preventing "terror groups from controlling the passage."

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)