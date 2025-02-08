China's Lin captures first title in men's skeleton at IBSF World Cup

Xinhua) 13:59, February 08, 2025

OSLO, Feb. 8 (Xinhua) -- China's Lin Qinwei claimed his first title in the season's final men's skeleton race at the IBSF World Cup in Lillehammer, Norway on Friday.

The 25-year-old clocked a winning time of 1:42.69 from two heats, 0.12 seconds ahead of Samuel Maier of Austria. Britain's Marcus Wyatt took bronze in 1:42.82.

In January, Lin and Zhao Dan won the second mixed team race of the season in Winterberg, Germany, marking China's first-ever World Cup triumph in the event that will be added to the program of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

