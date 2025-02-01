UAE athletes gear up for 9th Asian Winter Games in China

DUBAI, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Athletes from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are gearing up to compete in the 9th Asian Winter Games, scheduled to be held in Harbin, China, from February 7-14.

Abdullah Al-Rashid, a member of the UAE national skiing team, told Xinhua that he has been undergoing intensive training for the past two months and aims to achieve top rankings in Harbin.

"I hope to raise my country's flag at the 9th Asian Winter Games in China, which is one of the most important global competitions," Al-Rashid said.

Sultan Al-Kindi, another national team member, affirmed his readiness to compete in freestyle skiing events at the Games, describing it as the most significant international competition he has ever participated in for the UAE.

Al-Kindi expects tough competition due to the presence of high-caliber international athletes in the event.

Meanwhile, Abdullah Al-Balushi, a slalom skiing champion on the UAE national team, highlighted the benefits of a recent training camp in Georgia, saying it has significantly strengthened the athletes' preparation.

"We used the Georgia training camp to better prepare ourselves for the Asian Winter Games in China, and we hope to achieve positive results," Al-Balushi said.

Ibrahim Ali Khadim, a board member of the UAE Winter Sports Federation, emphasized that the athletes' rigorous training in recent months has positioned them well to compete for medals.

"Our players possess a strong competitive spirit and are determined to achieve impressive results in the most important winter sports event in our region," he said.

The UAE delegation for the Games consists of seven athletes specializing in freestyle and slalom skiing, competing in both individual and synchronized events.

Mohammed Moulai, head coach of the UAE skiing team, noted that training sessions will continue until the day before the team departs for Harbin.

"The athletes are highly motivated to compete at a high level, and they recognize that the 9th Asian Winter Games are a crucial milestone in their sporting careers," Moulai said.

He also expressed confidence that China would deliver a world-class tournament that would leave a lasting impression on all participants.

The 9th Asian Winter Games will feature competitions in six sports, with 11 disciplines and 64 events.

