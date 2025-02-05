Feature: Cafe in NW China brews opportunities for people with disabilities

Xinhua) 15:18, February 05, 2025

XINING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- While preparing a cup of Americano, 20-year-old barista Zheng Hong may occasionally fumble or pause due to uncertainty. Yet, what he receives from the waiting customers and assistants as well is not annoyance, but warm smiles and encouraging words.

Zheng works at a cafe in Xining, capital of northwest China's Qinghai Province. At this cafe, where job opportunities are offered to those with mental disabilities, Zheng, an autistic youth, spent nearly two months in memorizing every step for making a cup of coffee.

Standing by his side is Zheng's mentor, Yuan Zhipeng, an experienced barista. "Unlike typical trainees, Zheng requires repeated practice and constant interaction," Yuan explained. "The teaching process involves a slower pace and a more patient approach."

"They are always silent, but they understand encouragement and suggestions, as well as their own progress," said Wang Jing, 37, who opened the cafe in June 2023.

Wang first encountered people with mental disabilities 15 years ago when she met an autistic child while teaching at an educational institution. Driven by the quest to support more families in need, she delved into the field of special education.

In 2013, Wang established a public welfare organization dedicated to providing special education and rehabilitation training for children and teenagers with mental disabilities. Over the years, the organization has helped more than 500 children receive rehabilitation training.

Wang noted that while children with mental disabilities require specialized education and training, adults with such conditions often face significant barriers to employment. "The cafe is a space for socialization training and work opportunities -- allowing such people to showcase their talents and feel valued," she said.

When 35-year-old Liu Xiyang started his first day at the cafe, his family showed up to support him. They ordered various drinks and encouraged him, who also has mental disabilities.

"My little brother has taken a brave step by walking out of the house. At the cafe, he can interact with more people and benefit from care and guidance provided by mentors," said Liu's sister, while also noting that Liu now smiles more often.

The cafe has over 10 employees with mental disabilities. They receive professional rehabilitation training from mentors, while taking on various roles based on their abilities, including coffee-making, maintenance of hygiene and order processing.

As the cafe gains wider recognition, it has attracted compassionate individuals and potential collaborators. Zhang Fan, a renowned cross-talk comedian in Qinghai, has partnered with the cafe to develop cultural programs tailored for people with disabilities, thereby creating more opportunities for them to showcase their talents.

The cafe is part of efforts made by the Qinghai provincial government to support employment and entrepreneurship potentials for people with disabilities. Currently, Qinghai boasts 19 vocational training bases and eight business incubation centers -- providing over 2,000 vocational training programs for people with disabilities.

During the 2025 Spring Festival, more than 10 staff members of the cafe with mental disabilities performed a three-minute finger dance at the cafe's annual festival gathering -- a routine they spent a whole year rehearsing.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)