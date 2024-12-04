Chinese students with disabilities have new digital learning platform

Xinhua) 11:06, December 04, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's national smart education platform for primary and secondary schooling opened a special education section on Tuesday, the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

The section provides tailored digital resources for schools, teachers, students and parents, with the aim of creating a high-quality, inclusive and personalized digital learning environment for students with disabilities, according to a press release from the Ministry of Education.

On the platform, educators and parents will be able to access the latest laws, regulations, policy documents and development plans related to special education.

Teachers in special education can obtain digital materials that cover national-level training courses, as well as view a collection of exemplary cases and successful teaching strategies from across the country.

The platform also offers the latest e-textbooks and video resources for special education, as well as information on events and activities that encourage innovation in teaching practices.

The launch of the new section represents a crucial step in advancing the country's national digital education strategy and bridging the digital divide for students with disabilities, the ministry said.

This initiative ensures every student, regardless of the challenges they face, has the opportunity to thrive, contribute to society and realize their dreams, it added.

According to the ministry, China recorded about 912,000 students with disabilities in 2023.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)