China paves the way for easier living for people with disabilities

Xinhua) 16:26, December 03, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- China had supported approximately 1.18 million families with disabled members in renovating their homes to incorporate barrier-free facilities by the end of November this year, according to the China Disabled Persons' Federation.

The renovations outfitted the homes of people with disabilities with assistive devices and smart safety systems, enhancing mobility and ensuring safer bathrooms and kitchens.

From 2021 to 2023, China helped almost 1.24 million disabled children receive rehabilitation services. From January to October this year, 443,000 children had been assisted, nearly covering all those in need.

By the end of 2023, China had established 12,463 rehabilitation centers employing 360,000 staff members, significantly improving service quality through standardized training for rehabilitation professionals.

Tuesday marks the International Day of Disabled Persons, highlighting ongoing efforts to improve the lives of people with disabilities in China and around the world.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)