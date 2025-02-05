Park goers in south China feel "Capy" about their holiday season

Xinhua) 14:39, February 05, 2025

NANNING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- The air crackled with excitement on a sunny afternoon at Nanning Garden Expo Park, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. An eager crowd gathered around a semiaquatic enclosure, visibly enthralled by the serene charm of its star residents.

"I finally got to see a capybara in person," said a 10-year-old visitor, clutching a plush capybara toy in one hand while attempting to snap a photo of the real-life creature with the other. "They are the absolute cutest, especially in their Chinese New Year outfits!"

Originally hailing from the lush landscape of South America, capybaras, affectionately called "Capy" by their diehard fans, boast brownish-yellow fur and tiny triangle-shaped ears that look like little spread wings.

With two half-lidded eyes perched atop their large heads, complemented by a barrel-shaped torso, they are often found squatting in a relaxed and zen-like state, exuding an unusual sense of serenity and comfort.

"The red bow tie is such a fun touch for Capy," said Wang Zhirong, a millennial tourist scrambling to capture the perfect shot of capybara donning festive red. "There's something truly fascinating about the playful contrast between their stylish outfit and their laid-back demeanor. It's giving me great ideas for my special Chinese New Year emojis."

But it's not just their affable looks that have propelled capybaras to stardom. The very name of these creatures, when spoken, has a certain charm that rolls off the tongue.

"The cuteness of the name gives capybara a universal appeal that transcends language barriers," said Li Xin, an English teacher at a local middle school. "I have even selected some online articles about the animal for my students to enjoy as light reading."

"On a deeper level, the fanfare around Capy can boil down to the fact that they epitomize something we are all striving for in life -- a laid-back approach to whatever the future holds," said Li.

In the past year, the capybara phenomenon has surged across China, building a cult-like following on social media.

A search for the rodent on the Chinese lifestyle app, rednote, easily yields over 1.19 million posts, while videos tagged with "Capybara" on short-video sharing platform, Douyin, have amassed 8.12 billion views.

These internet sensations have also spawned a dazzling array of themed merchandise, from cuddly stuffed animals to mobile games, showcasing a wealth of commercial opportunities.

Last October, Nanning Garden Expo Park welcomed six of these rodents. To help these cuddly giants adapt to their new urban life, the park created a specially-designed environment that closely mimics their natural habitat, complete with lush greenery and a designated pool area.

"Capybaras thrive in a semiaquatic setting," said Liang Qiuyi, an animal breeder at the park. "They spend a significant amount of time in the water to regulate their body temperature and avoid bothersome insects."

Despite their calm and serene demeanor, capybaras, like many other mammals, communicate their needs and emotional state through various vocalizations. This form of communication has provided valuable insights for their caretakers.

"Listen closely, and you'll find that a series of squeaks usually mean they are hungry. A rhythmic, low sound, similar to the short bursts of a machine gun, typically indicates that the animals are relaxed and comfortable. When they're alert or warning their companions of potential danger, they emit sharp, bird-like chirps."

Visitors are only allowed to interact with the six capybaras in the park up close in specially designated areas, according to Li.

"Contrary to common belief, increasing the park's popularity is not our primary goal in bringing in these lovely animals," Liang emphasized. "For us, the bigger picture is to bring the younger generations closer to nature and spark their passion for wildlife, especially through the public's growing affection for capybaras."

To this end, the park has rolled out a wildlife-themed science outreach program, complemented by a list of extracurricular activities designed specifically for capybara enthusiasts, aiming to foster a deeper understanding of wildlife protection and inspire people to contribute to conservation efforts.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)