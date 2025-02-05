Chinese homegrown brands popular among global consumers

Chinese homegrown brands, from automobiles to smartphones and action cameras, are increasingly becoming part of everyday life for overseas consumers.

The exports of China's domestic brands made up 21.8 percent of the total export volume in 2024, up 0.8 percentage points year on year, said Wang Lingjun, deputy head of the General Administration of Customs on Jan. 13, 2025.

At the 2025 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES), the world's premier tech show, which lasted from Jan. 7 to 10 in Las Vegas, the U.S., Chinese action camera brand Insta360 showcased its full product line.

Technophiles watch products of Chinese action camera brand Insta360 at the 2025 International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in the U.S. (Photo/Wang Ying)

Chinese companies made up one-third of the 4,000-odd exhibitors at the CES, and sales broke records daily, said Max Richter, vice president of marketing at Insta360, adding that the company's booth received over 10,000 visits during the event.

Insta360 mainly sells action cameras, including panoramic cameras featuring advanced technologies like 360-degree image capture technology and artificial intelligence processing, and thumb-sized action cameras, which weigh just 39 grams each and offer 4K ultra-HD video capabilities.

The Chinese brand has gained global recognition. In December 2024, the company's cameras sold out almost instantly at Aspen Snowmass in Colorado, the U.S. During the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, athletes from various countries used Insta360 X4 cameras, with the footage going viral on social media.

Currently, overseas markets account for nearly 80 percent of Insta360's revenue, with products sold in more than 200 countries and regions. According to Frost & Sullivan, a consulting company, Insta360 has ranked first in the global panoramic camera market for six consecutive years, holding a 67.2 percent market share.

When Insta360 was founded, the company immediately set its sights on going global. Back then, extreme sports and outdoor activities were already huge in global markets, with enthusiasts having massive demands for filming gear. This opened up opportunities for Insta360 to carve out its niche. Insta360 Nano, the company's first virtual reality (VR) panoramic camera that enables direct phone connectivity, real-time stitching, and one-click social sharing, made VR content creation a breeze for average users. As a result, around 20,000 units flew off the shelves in just the first month of its launch.

Localized marketing, robust distribution channels, and after-sales services have been key to winning over global fans for this Chinese brand. Insta360 has explored online sales channels including its own e-commerce site and e-commerce giants like Amazon, Lazada, Tmall, and JD.com, as well as an offline sales network covering over 60 countries.

Building a strong brand image and connecting with local consumers is of great importance in overseas markets. Insta360's official accounts have garnered over 5 million followers on overseas social media.

Piao Xinwei, an executive of Insta360, said that the company tells compelling stories of the brand and find ways to transcend geographical and cultural boundaries, hoping to grow alongside its global users.

Chinese electric vehicles (EVs) are gaining significant traction in Thailand, thanks to high quality, innovative design, and competitive pricing. According to statistics from the Thai Automotive Industry Association, the total number of registered EVs in Thailand reached approximately 76,000 in 2023, accounting for 12 percent of all vehicle registrations. Notably, Chinese brands dominated the top four positions, and eight of the top 10 spots were held by Chinese brands.

China's expansion into the Thai EV market not only provides Thai consumers with more choices but also brings advanced technologies, which will help Thailand establish a complete EV supply chain, said Suroj Sangsnit, vice president of the Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand.

In recent years, driven by new energy vehicles, China's auto exports have achieved leapfrog development. The country's auto exports increased 23 percent year on year to 6.41 million vehicles in 2024, with exports of EVs exceeding 2 million units for the first time.

An overseas buyer poses for a photo with staff members at the booth of SAIC-GM-Wuling at the Thailand International Motor Expo 2024. (Photo/Wu Guang)

For instance, SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW), a joint venture between SAIC Motor, General Motors and Liuzhou Wuling Motors, has accelerated its overseas expansion, notably in India, where it has exported over 15,000 Windsor EVs since September 2024. The model received orders of 15,175 units within 24 hours of launch, setting a record for EV orders in India.

In Indonesia, SGMW captured over 30 percent of the local new energy vehicle market in 2024. SGMW's export sales reached 225,000 units last year, up 6 percent year on year. This year, SGMW will accelerate new product launches in Indonesia while strategically expanding into Central and South America, Southeast Asia, the Indian subcontinent, the Middle East, and Africa.

Chinese smart devices maker HONOR announced entering Indonesia on Jan. 9, partnering with Erajaya, the country's largest mobile device retailer.

Photo shows Chinese smart devices maker HONOR's experience store in Indonesia. (Photo/Li Rui)

HONOR has been focusing on the mid-to-high-end category in Indonesia, including smartphones, tablets, and computers worth over $300, said Li Jing, the firm's president for the South Pacific region.

Overseas markets have become HONOR's new growth engine. Overseas sales accounted for half of HONOR's total in December 2024. Now the company's sales network covers more than 100 countries and regions.

