China loses to S. Korea in overtime at Asian Winter Games ice hockey

Xinhua) 08:52, February 05, 2025

Ahn Jinhui (L) of South Korea competes during the men's ice hocky group A match between China and South Korea at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

HARBIN, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) -- China lost its opening match 6-5 to South Korea in overtime in the men's ice hockey Group A match at the Harbin Asian Winter Games on Tuesday.

South Korea took an early lead when Lee Chong-min found the back of the net at 6:32. However, China responded quickly, with captain Zhang Jiaqi cutting inside from the right and scoring just two minutes later. With three minutes remaining in the first period, Yan Juncheng delivered a crucial shot that put the host ahead.

The second period saw Zheng Mingju and Guo Jianing strike in quick succession to put China 4-1 up. South Korea pulled one back through Ahn Jin-hui on a short-range shot and Kim Sang-yeob followed up with another just two minutes later, narrowing the gap to 4-3.

Kim scored his second in the third period, tying the match 4-4 with a well-placed shot, while China replied within minutes as Yu Jilong found the net to make it 5-4. In a last-ditch effort, Lee's shot sent the match into overtime.

China's goalie Chen Shifeng made a crucial save with just 45 seconds remaining in the overtime before Kim Sang-wook snatched the winner for South Korea.

"South Korea is a stronger team, and we made more mistakes today. Our players are young and have limited experience at international competitions," said China's captain Zhang. "Anyway, we will do our best in the following match, striving to win a medal."

In other Group A matches on Tuesday, Japan grabbed a dominant 15-0 victory over Chinese Taipei, while Kazakhstan swept past Thailand 12-0. On the women's side, South Korea routed Hong Kong, China 8-0, and Kazakhstan cruised past Thailand 9-0.

Seven men's matches are slated for Wednesday, including Japan taking on Thailand and China facing Kazakhstan.

Zhang Pengfei (L) of China vies with Kwon Hyeonsu of South Korea during the men's ice hocky group A match between China and South Korea at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Zheng Mingju (L) of China celebrates with teammate Han Yuhang during the men's ice hocky group A match between China and South Korea at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Lee Yeonseung of South Korea eyes on the puck during the men's ice hocky group A match between China and South Korea at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Zheng Mingju (R) of China vies with Kim Donghwan of South Korea during the men's ice hocky group A match between China and South Korea at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

Players of China cheer up before the men's ice hocky group A match between China and South Korea at 2025 Asian Winter Games in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on Feb. 4, 2025. (Xinhua/Huang Wei)

