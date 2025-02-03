Feature: Old and young unite to preserve unique life narratives

February 03, 2025 By Zhao Jinzheng and Cao Bin ( Xinhua

HEFEI, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) -- Guo Jinchuan, 21, spent much of his spare time last year ghost-writing the memoir of a 75-year-old doctor, a project he found both challenging and deeply rewarding.

The opening lines of the book speak volumes on the value of the subject matter: "Being a doctor of traditional Chinese medicine is one of the greatest decisions of my life. For decades, I've treated patients, using hundreds of medicinal herbs -- making a life that was far from ordinary."

After a whole day's work at the school library, Guo, a medical student in the city of Lu'an in east China's Anhui Province, continued to proofread the first draft of the memoir for his doctor client.

It was one of his top priorities before 2024 ended.

An online search for "writing memoirs for the elderly" on Chinese social media apps such as Weibo or rednote brings up tens of thousands of posts, showing how young writers establish connections with aged clients and fulfill their needs.

"I was inspired by a Chinese movie called 'All Ears' that told the story of a young obituary writer. Each and every life has its unique stories to tell, like a book. I want to bring that 'book' to life," Guo said, while highlighting the transcript of recorded conversations and making notes.

According to Guo, ghost-writing a satisfying memoir of about 40,000 Chinese characters requires around 7 to 8 hours of in-depth conversation with the client, and around 30 days of diligent work.

"From farmers to doctors and officials, my clients play various kinds of roles in society. Such conversations can truly expand my horizons, and they usually feel relieved and encouraged to be heard," said Guo, who has made good friends with his clients.

The World Health Organization has projected that by 2030, one in six people in the world will be aged 60 or over, making for 1.4 billion within that age group.

Official statistics show that 297 million Chinese people were aged 60 or above in 2023, accounting for 21.1 percent of the total population. As a result, the needs of this particular group have started to diversify, and memoir writing has become a popular choice.

In the rising army of young memoir writers, some choose to write for strangers, while some decide to write for their beloved family members, hoping to discover some secret stories that are on the verge of being forgotten.

"Once I overheard my aunt's conversation with her critically-ill husband, and was deeply touched by their words of love and farewell. I realized that everyone might have a story that was untold, even to the most intimate family members. I want to help them find and preserve such special moments, and pass on the stories to the next generation," said Li Jingya, a young documentary director in east China's Shandong Province.

Li's first memoir project was for her mother-in-law, who used to live in the countryside of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The book, titled "Days gone with the wind," runs to around 100 pages and is carefully divided into nine parts, accompanied by multiple old pictures collected by Li.

"Writing the memoirs was like traveling back in time for hidden treasures. I had discovered so many touching details and stories that I never knew, even though we'd been living together for over a decade. Her stories reflect the rapid development of Chinese society," said Li, who is determined to make documentaries for the elderly group in the near future, as another attempt to preserve the special stories.

"Memoir writing can be a good experience for participants of different generations," said Xu Hua, a professor at the School of Sociology and Political Science of Anhui University. "For young writers, it is a precious opportunity to get a glimpse into history from a unique and vivid perspective. For the elderly group, it can help them explore the meaning of their past lives and kindle confidence and hope for the future."

