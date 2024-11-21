Home>>
Large-scale telecom fraud centers in northern Myanmar wiped out: Chinese authority
(Xinhua) 20:11, November 21, 2024
BEIJING, Nov. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Public Security on Thursday declared that all large-scale telecom fraud centers located near the China-Myanmar border in northern Myanmar had been wiped out.
Over 53,000 Chinese nationals suspected of frauds have been arrested with cooperative efforts from Chinese and Myanmar police since the ministry launched a crackdown on telecom frauds in northern Myanmar last year, the ministry said in a statement.
