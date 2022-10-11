Home>>
Heating supply starts earlier to deal with sharp drop in temperature in north China
(Xinhua) 16:01, October 11, 2022
A worker checks the operation of a boiler at a heating company in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Oct. 10, 2022. Heating supply starts earlier this year as a response to deal with a sharp drop in temperature in Hohhot. (Xinhua/Bei He)
