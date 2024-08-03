China's securities regulator approves registrations of new options
BEIJING, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- The China Securities Regulatory Commission on Friday said that it has approved the registrations of egg, corn starch and hog options on the Dalian Commodity Exchange.
This will bring the total number of options on the Dalian exchange to 16, according to the commission.
The Dalian exchange has successively launched egg, corn starch and hog futures since 2013, effectively assisting enterprises on relevant industrial chains with risk management.
In the first half of 2024, the hedging efficiency of each of the three futures stood at approximately 90 percent.
The listing of the egg, corn starch and hog options, along with their corresponding futures and tools such as soybean meal and corn futures and options, is expected to provide a more comprehensive, complete derivative toolchain for related industries.
The commission said that it will ensure the Dalian exchange is well-prepared, and guarantee the smooth launch and sound operations of these options.
